Robert Trump, president’s brother and friend, has died

President Donald Trump described his younger brother, Robert, as kind and agreeable: “He was not just my brother, he was my best friend.” Robert Trump, the youngest of the president’s four siblings, died Saturday at age 71. The president visited his brother at a hospital in New York on Friday after White House officials said he became seriously ill.

What was Robert Trump like? He began his career on Wall Street working in corporate finance but later joined the family business, managing real estate holdings as a top executive in the Trump Organization. When his brother ran for president in 2016, Robert said he supported him “1,000 percent.” Their oldest brother, Fred Trump Jr., died in 1981. Robert unsuccessfully sued Fred’s daughter, Mary, to stop publication of a tell-all book about the family this year. Two Trump sisters are still living: Elizabeth Trump Grau and Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal appeals judge. Robert is also survived by his first wife, Blaine Trump, and his current wife, Ann Marie Pallan, whom he married in March.