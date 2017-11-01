Robert Mugabe resigns after 37 years in power

Robert Mugabe has resigned as the president of Zimbabwe, halting an impeachment process that began earlier Tuesday. National Assembly Speaker Jacob Mudenda stopped the impeachment proceedings after Parliament received a letter from Mugabe that announced his resignation “with immediate effect.” In the letter, Mugabe called his resignation voluntary and said he made the move to ensure a “smooth transfer of power.” The Parliament erupted in cheers following the announcement, while thousands of Zimbabweans took to the streets of Harare, the capital, to celebrate. The country’s political crisis began a week ago when the military seized control of Harare in an operation it claimed targeted criminals in the government. The move triggered calls for Mugabe to step down. Zimbabwe’s ruling Zanu-PF party removed the 93-year-old president as its leader and launched the impeachment process after he refused to resign. The ruling party Chief Whip Lovemore Mature said Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, previously fired by Mugabe, will take over as the country’s leader within 48 hours.