Robert Mueller to testify before Congress
by Harvest Prude
Posted 6/26/19, 10:25 am
WASHINGTON—Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before Congress in response to subpoenas from House Democrats. Mueller is scheduled to appear in separate hearings before the House Intelligence and the House Judiciary committees on July 17. Some members of his investigative team also will answer lawmakers’ questions in a closed-door session.
At a news conference on May 29, Mueller said he did not intend to appear on Capitol Hill, insisting that his investigative report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign “speaks for itself. … I would not provide information beyond what is already public in any appearance before Congress.”
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Wed, 06/26/2019 02:15 pm
OldMike Fearless Prediction:
Robert Mueller will hem and haw and disclose nothing substantial or new.
But his hesitance to say straight out, “We found no evidence of anything Trump did that warrants legal charges,” will give the TDS sufferers an excuse to prolong this travesty.