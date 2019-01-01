Robert Mueller to testify before Congress

WASHINGTON—Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before Congress in response to subpoenas from House Democrats. Mueller is scheduled to appear in separate hearings before the House Intelligence and the House Judiciary committees on July 17. Some members of his investigative team also will answer lawmakers’ questions in a closed-door session.

At a news conference on May 29, Mueller said he did not intend to appear on Capitol Hill, insisting that his investigative report on Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible collusion with President Donald Trump’s campaign “speaks for itself. … I would not provide information beyond what is already public in any appearance before Congress.”