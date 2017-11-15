RNC pulls support from Moore

WASHINGTON—The Republican National Committee (RNC) decided to cut ties with Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore amid sexual misconduct allegations. The RNC canceled its joint fundraising agreement Tuesday with Moore’s campaign and withdrew its field program from supporting him on the ground before the Dec. 12 election in Alabama. The move further isolates Moore within the Republican Party while he combats accusations of sexual misconduct when he was a district attorney in his early 30s. One accuser, Leigh Corfman, told The Washington Post in a story published Thursday she was 14 years old when Moore took her to his home, gave her alcohol, and kissed her on one occasion and undressed and inappropriately touched her on a second visit. Another woman, Beverly Young Nelson, came forward Monday to accuse Moore of sexual abuse. Moore, now 70, vehemently denies he ever engaged in inappropriate relationships with minors. But Moore’s fellow Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin, continue to distance themselves from him. National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Cory Gardner of Colorado said Monday should Moore still defeat Democrat Doug Jones and secure a spot in the Senate, he would push for a vote to expel Moore from Congress. The NRSC on Friday quit fundraising for Moore just one day after the Post report. Despite the turmoil, polls show Moore is still leading the race over Jones for the Senate seat vacated by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. A local poll of 3,000 Alabama voters released Tuesday showed Moore with a 6-point advantage over Jones, with 8 percent of voters still undecided.