Rivers filled by Florence continue to threaten the Carolinas

Remnants of Hurricane Florence left the Carolinas one week ago as a tropical depression, but the storm’s lingering effects continue to plague the region as rivers swollen by record rainfall threaten more flooding in eastern parts of the two states. Authorities in South Carolina alerted between 6,000 and 8,000 people in coastal Georgetown County to prepare to evacuate and flee potential flooding of up to 10 feet from the Pee Dee and Waccamaw rivers. County spokeswoman Jackie Broach-Akers said the “record event” could begin Tuesday.

In North Carolina, five rivers are at major flood stage levels while five others are at moderate flood stage, according to the National Weather Service. Interstate 95 was reopened to all traffic Sunday night, but parts of Interstate 40 near Wilmington, N.C., are expected to remain under water for at least another week. Hundreds of other roads and highways remain impassable in the state. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper released a statement Sunday night saying that crews conducted about 350 rescues over the weekend and that National Guard units will start door-to-door and air search wellness checks in flooded areas.

Washington lawmakers are considering $1.7 billion in new money for disaster relief and recovery in the region. Experts estimate that Florence has caused close to $44 billion in damage and lost output, making it one of the 10 costliest U.S. hurricanes.

Forty-three people have died from storm-related incidents since Florence made landfall 10 days ago near Wilmington.