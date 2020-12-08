The rising tide of homicides

Most U.S. cities don’t have a public data dashboard to track homicides. But nearby killings are such a regular part of Chicagoans’ lives that the Chicago Tribune keeps an ongoing graph of the number of murders and compares it to previous years’ totals. The city had 432 homicides through the end of July this year, an increase of 40 percent over last year’s pace.

“I just feel like every day, there’s something new,” Chicago Cubs manager David Ross told WMAQ-TV in Chicago on Monday when interviewed about unrest in the city.

Though general crime hasn’t spiked in major U.S. cities, Houston, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and San Antonio have all seen murder rates climb by more than 25 percent compared to this time last year, The Wall Street Journal reported. Police in Oakland, Calif., investigated three homicides that occurred within just seven hours on Monday. Louisville, Ky., surpassed its total murder count for all of 2019 over the weekend. And six killings in just over a day recently rocked Kansas City, Mo. Law enforcement agencies across the country are trying to identify the cause.

Some blame the recent tensions between police and the African American community, accompanied by an overall loss of trust in law enforcement. Lance Williams, professor of inner-city studies at Northeastern Illinois University, said rampant public criticism makes police officers less likely to intervene in crimes: “And so now we see guys who … don’t fear being stopped by the police. They feel like they can do whatever they want to do.”

Daniel Schober, assistant professor of public health at DePaul University in Chicago, noted people in the community often refuse to cooperate with police investigations. “It seems like when there’s big events that put a lot of scrutiny on the police and law enforcement, there tends to be a change in violence that happens,” he said.

Coronavirus shutdowns also may play a role. Churches and schools provide structure in peoples’ lives. With both moving largely online, more free time could, in some cases, lead to more violent crime.

“Gangs are built around structure and lack thereof,” Jeff La Blue, a spokesman for the Fresno (Calif.) Police Department, told The Wall Street Journal. “The people that normally would have been involved in positive structures in their lives aren’t there. Nerves are high. People are short on money.”

Donavan Price, a street pastor in Chicago, keeps track of the incidents and rushes to the scenes of shootings to provide prayer and comfort for survivors or victims’ families. Last weekend, 31 people were hurt in shootings in the city, including three teens between the ages of 14 and 17, and three people died, WLS-TV in Chicago reported.

“There is a point at which all the news coverage ends and these people have to try to piece what’s left of their lives back together,” Price said. “We must make it our responsibility to share hope with families devastated by violence.”