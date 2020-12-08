The rising tide of homicides

A dire forecast for U.K. international charities
Nearly 10 percent of charities in the United Kingdom may have to close their doors within a year. The outlook is even worse for those with an annual income of less than $1 million.
Nearly half of the country’s small charities that work internationally face the prospect of shutting down next year unless they receive more funding, according to a study by the Small International Development Charities Network. The researchers found demand for services has risen, while funding has slumped.
The British government released a $750 million in bailout money in April to help nonprofit groups, but 68 percent of the charities in the network’s report said they received no government support. Additionally, many trusts and foundations focused on internal projects during the coronavirus pandemic, leaving overseas-oriented organizations high and dry.
Kids Club Kampala, a Birmingham, England–based charity that supports vulnerable children in Uganda, converted classrooms in the African nation into food banks, expecting to feed about 1,000 families during the pandemic. So far, it has fed more than 27,000 households, and the Ugandan government wants the charity to expand.
The charity’s CEO, Olivia White, told The Guardian that Kids Club Kampala needed to respond to the effects of the lockdown, including domestic violence, mental health, and family breakdown. But to continue, she said, the organization’s workers “desperately need to raise more funds to ensure we can provide support to those who need it most.” —Seth Johnson