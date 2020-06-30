Righting a historic wrong

A century-old constitutional provision will no longer block religious schools in Montana from receiving fair treatment.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the state’s Blaine Amendment, which barred public aid from going to educational institutions “controlled in whole or in part by any church, sect, or denomination.” In a 5-4 decision, the justices held that the rule—named after U.S. Speaker of the House James Blaine’s failed federal amendment in 1875—unfairly excluded religious schools and children who hope to attend them.

Three mothers of school-age children in Montana wanted to take advantage of a state program that gave residents a $150 tax credit for contributions to a scholarship fund that allowed students to attend a private school of their choice. But the state’s revenue department decided the Montana Constitution barred the families from using the money for tuition at Stillwater Christian School and other religious institutions. The mothers, Kendra Espinoza, Jeri Anderson, and Jaime Schaefer, sued.

In the majority opinion for Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, Chief Justice John Roberts said the Blaine Amendment violated the free exercise clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by targeting religious schools. Roberts is a firm believer in stare decisis—the court’s practice of adhering to its own precedents—and cited the 2017 decision in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia Inc. v. Comer. In that case, the justices held that the state of Missouri could not deny a church school’s application for a program that paid to resurface playgrounds with recycled tires simply because it was religious.

The case sparked several different opinions as the right-wing of the bench debated why the rule was unfair.

Blaine amendments exist in some form in 35 states. Justice Samuel Alito noted their dark history, writing that all were “prompted by a virulent prejudice against immigrants, particularly Catholic immigrants.” At the time, the Protestant-dominated public schools feared Catholic indoctrination. Public schools have changed, said Alito, “but many parents of many different faiths still believe that their local schools inculcate a worldview that is antithetical to what they teach at home.”

Justice Clarence Thomas tackled the larger issue of what he called the court’s historically distorted view of the establishment clause. He said that, up until now, the court’s interpretation had led to a stricter separation of church and state than the framers of the Constitution intended. “So long as this hostility remains, fostered by our distorted understanding of the Establishment Clause, free exercise will continue to suffer.”

The decision doesn’t just affect Montana students; it also casts serious doubt on the constitutionality of all Blaine amendments, said Becket attorney Diana Verm, who filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the mothers. “Blaine amendments are a nasty part of our nation’s history, representing the worst kind of religious bigotry from our past,” she said. “We are confident that this ruling will rid our country of these pernicious laws.”

School choice and tuition voucher proponents hailed the decision. Jeanne Allen, founder and chief executive of the Center for Education Reform, called it “an extraordinary victory for student achievement, parental control, equality in educational opportunities, and First Amendment rights.”

The decision also may signal the high court’s openness to the accommodation of religious beliefs in other arenas, a hot topic as Americans fight for the right to operate according to their faith. In a statement applauding the decision, U.S. Attorney General William Barr concluded, “Such blatant discrimination against religion has no place in our constitutional system.”