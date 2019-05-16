Right to life becomes law in Alabama
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 5/16/19, 10:44 am
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed nearly complete protections for the unborn into law on Wednesday, prompting immediate and severe backlash from abortion proponents. Sponsors of the law, which makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by prison time for abortionists—but not for mothers—have said the goal is to give the U.S. Supreme Court a chance to overturn its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which led to legalized abortion nationwide.
“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said in a statement after the signing.
Sen. Linda Coleman-Madison, a Democrat from Birmingham, said the law “completely disregards women.” Pro-abortion celebrities on Twitter encouraged women to speak publicly about having had abortions using the hashtag #YouKnowMe. And Planned Parenthood Southeast and the American Civil Liberties Union in Alabama both promised to sue the state to block the law from taking effect.
But that’s exactly the goal of the law, which includes an exception to allow an abortion if the mother’s health is at severe risk. The law’s sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, a Republican, said other exceptions, like for rape or incest, would weaken the law’s ability to bring the question of the baby’s right to life before the Supreme Court. She said lawmakers could go back and add exceptions if the states regain the ability to regulate abortion post–Roe v. Wade. The law will take effect in six months absent a legal challenge
The Republican-majority state Senate in Missouri passed its own protections for unborn babies early Thursday morning in a 24-10 vote. The bill, which protects unborn babies from abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy, still needs approval from the GOP-led House before it goes to Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, who has voiced his support.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Thu, 05/16/2019 02:33 pm
Thank You! To Governor Ivey and the Alabama legislature.
Abortion proponents always bring up the “need” for women to end a rape pregnancy, as if to imply that there are a great many pregnancies resulting from rape. I decided to look up the statistics. There are about 3.8 million pregnancies a year in the US. There are studies showing about 25,000 to 32,000 pregnancies resulting from rape, in a year in the US. So simple math shows less than 1% of US pregnancies result from rape.
But even more important than that, the child conceived in rape is not the perpetrator of the crime, and is as much a worthy human as any other. You can Google various lists of famous persons who were conceived in rape.
news2mePosted: Thu, 05/16/2019 03:15 pm
While I am against abortion, getting pregnant from rape is a hard on my mind. The woman getting an abortion because of rape should have it done and paid for by the state at the time of the rape. Maybe a D&C? I'm not a doctor so I don't know.
Women don't know what they are doing to their bodies when they have an abortion. And just because it is ok with the gov't and hollywood to have an abortion does not mean you will get an abortion from someone who won't do some damage to your body. Those back-alley abortion doctors have been given a license to kill, and if it includes you, I feel like the gov't doesn't care whether you live or die or have another child ever.
And you don't want to know what I think SHOULD happen to the guy did the raping. Not death. Permanent sterilization is part of what I would have in mind for the monster.
My Two CentsPosted: Thu, 05/16/2019 04:28 pm
Getting an abortion after an assault does not make the woman un-raped. It adds an additional trauma to her already traumatized life. An abortion creates one more victim of the assault--a baby whose only crime was to be conceived. The women who walk into abortion clinics, or crisis pregnancy centers are scared, alone, and don't think they have any other choice. A rape victim needs protection. The rapist needs to be prosecuted and convicted.
BobKPosted: Thu, 05/16/2019 05:06 pm
We shouldn't punish the child for the sins of her father. Murdering a mother's child after she has been raped is piling violence on top of violence. But here are two interesting statistics about rape and abortion in America:
1. "Dr. Sandra Mahkorn found that 75 to 85 percent [of pregnant rape victims] did not have abortions. This figure is remarkably similar to the 73 percent birth rate found in our sample of 164 pregnant rape victims. This one finding alone should cause people to pause and reflect on the presumption that abortion is wanted or even best for sexual assault." See victims.http://afterabortion.org/2004/rape-incest-and-abortion-searching-beyond-...
2. The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, (Winter 2017) found 73.8% of women with a history of abortion admitted they experienced at least subtle forms of pressure to terminate their pregnancies. Of the 987 women surveyed, more than half (58.3%) reported the perceived pressure was great enough to significantly influence their decision to abort. People talk about “choice” but the truth is in most abortions the woman feels pushed into it. This is even stronger in many other countries.
not silentPosted: Thu, 05/16/2019 07:09 pm
I understand what the legislature is trying to do-at least, in theory. They want a direct challenge to Roe v Wade, and they think this is the most likely way to provoke it. (Presumably, they don't think a less restrictive law would provoke enough response to go all the way to the Supreme Court.)
I personally hate abortion for many reasons, with the main one being that the unborn child is human life. What may not be as widely known is that abortion ALSO hurts the women who experience it. Even Planned Parenthood says on their website that serious long-term emotional consequences of abortion are "rare," and syas they are as uncommon as emotional consequences after giving birth. Post-partum depression may not be common, but it IS considered important. Therefore, one would THINK that any group which really cares about women would consider something with similar prevalence just as significant. Though this is anecdotal evidence, I have met numerous women who had abortions; and every single one, WITHOUT EXCEPTION, expressed emotional pain or trauma related to the abortion. (Most were pro-choice and said they had no choice, but they felt pain about the abortion.)
Millions of women in this country have already had abortions; and the boyfriends, husbands, fathers, mothers, best friends, siblings, etc, who may have been involved in supporting them in some cases were also involved in a secondary sense. There's a thing called "cognitive dissonance, " which means this: if someone's behavior is inconsistent with their beliefs, they will often change their beliefs. To me this could explain why people keep saying that abortion is about a woman's right to control her own body. (It doesn't take a science degree to know that an embryo or fetus is NOT part of the woman's body; and I'm pretty sure that people know this on some level, because having a tumor or piece of tissue removed would not cause the emotional scars that abortion causes. But it can be easier to change one's beliefs than to take responsibility for something.)
As far as this law is concerned, I I am not sure it's the best way to stop abortion. It's not that I don't want to save unborn babies. I worked for years as a volunteer at a crisis pregnancy center. But I saw the difficulties some of the most vulnerable women face with an unplanned pregnancy; and I can't help thinking that it's going to be hard to stop abortion without dealing with some of those problems. Otherwise, as another commenter said, we will likely keep having abortions; but they are going to be illegal ones. If the people doing LEGAL abortions aren't willing to institute laws that would protect women, what is going to happen when they are being done ILLEGALLY? (I used to think "back alley abortions" were just a scare tactic; but, since abortion is so ingrained in our society-and since there is so much misinformation about it-I fear that making it illegal in one blow by overturning Roe v Wade may be as effective as Prohibition was in stopping people from drinking.)
Unborn children are precious in God's eyes, AND so are women with unplanned pregnancies. I don't know exactly how I feel about this law yet-I guess we'll have to see how things work out. But I fear it won't have the intended result unless God intervenes and does a miracle. Aside from what I've already shared, getting up in someone's face doesn't usually change their mind-it just makes them mad and they double down. Many pro-choice people see ANY restrictions on abortion as getting up in their faces. The misinformation is so strong that some people I know who used to be pro-life have become pro-choice, and they will view this as an attack on their rights rather than a law to protect those who are most vulnerable. Besides, the way I understand the law, overturning Roe v Wade won't stop abortions-it will just send the issue back to the states, and then we will have to fight it state by state. I personally think the best way to stop abortion is to ask God to change people's hearts through prayer, to spread the gospel, and to share the truth about abortion.