Review board releases footage of Chicago police shooting

After what they described as an armed confrontation, Chicago police fatally shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo on March 29. On Thursday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot called for peace at a news conference before the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released materials from the ongoing investigation, including body camera footage and arrest reports. Officers said they confronted Toledo and a 21-year-old man after responding to gunshots in the area. The Latino teen was holding a gun, and an officer shot him once in the chest after both suspects fled. Anticipating protests in response to the video, Chicago businesses boarded up their windows on Thursday, and Lightfoot said the city could activate the neighborhood protection plan it prepared for the end of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s trial.

What’s the latest in Minnesota? Ex-officer Kim Potter appeared on Zoom for a brief hearing on Thursday for shooting Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb. Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter after shooting Wright in the chest. Her superiors said she intended to stun him with a Taser. Wright’s family has called for more serious charges. Potter’s next court appearance will be May 17.

