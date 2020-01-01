Results from Tuesday’s primaries trickle in

Voters in six states took to the polls on Tuesday, yet the results could take days to finalize as the number of mail-in ballots has ballooned amid the coronavirus pandemic. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell easily won the GOP nomination in Kentucky for a seventh Senate term, while in New York, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez secured her renomination. McConnell is favored over the still undecided winner of the Democratic race between progressive Charles Booker and former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath.

What were the other notable races? Two candidates opposed by President Donald Trump won their contests. In North Carolina, GOP voters picked 24-year-old investor Madison Cawthorn over Trump-backed Lynda Bennett for a congressional seat vacated by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. In Kentucky, incumbent Rep. Thomas Massie defeated challenger Todd McMurtry. Trump had called Massie a “disaster for America” after he objected to a coronavirus relief package in March. Jamaal Bowman, an educator who rose to popularity over the ongoing anti-racism protests, has an early lead over House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel in his bid for a 17th term in New York.

Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report on the debate over mail-in ballots.