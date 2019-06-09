Researchers wrap up Loch Ness DNA hunt

Scientists who studied DNA samples from Loch Ness in Scotland said the lake’s legendary monster could be a giant eel. But a lot of little eels also could have caused the surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the lake, according to Neil Gemmell, a professor at the University of Otago in New Zealand.

What do they know for sure? The researchers collected and tested DNA samples in an attempt to identify all of the life in the lake. The project most likely ruled out the possibility that the folkloric water horse of the British Isles’ largest and second deepest lake is the ancient plesiosaur, for which Gemmell and his team found no evidence.

