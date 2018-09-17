Rescuers dig for typhoon survivors in the Philippines

Rescue workers in the Philippines searched for survivors Monday after powerful Typhoon Mangkhut battered the northern Philippines and China over the weekend, killing at least 69 people. The typhoon weakened to a tropical storm on Monday as it moved farther into southern China. The Philippine national police confirmed that 65 people died in the storm, with 43 others missing. Chinese officials said at least four people died in Guangdong province.

Rescue workers in the Philippines used pikes, shovels, and heavy equipment to dig for survivors in landslides. Officials said the majority of the missing are gold miners who sought shelter in a chapel in Benguet province. Mayor Victorio Pangladan of Itogon said rescuers had already dug out 11 bodies from the landslide that covered the chapel, which formerly served as a miners’ bunkhouse.

Forecasters said southern China will continue to receive rains and strong winds through Tuesday. By Sunday evening, Guangdong province relocated more than 2.4 million people away from the typhoon. In Hong Kong, authorities shut down public transportation and warned residents to stay away from the coastline. The Hong Kong Observatory said the typhoon was the strongest to hit the city since 1979.