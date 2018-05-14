Reputation rebound

A court awarded British rock icon Cliff Richard damages this week in a privacy lawsuit against the BBC for coverage that Richard said ruined his reputation. In 2014, police raided Richard’s home as part of an investigation into sexual abuse. British media usually don’t give the names of people suspected of crimes until they are formally charged, but the BBC identified Richard and sent a helicopter to circle above his house as police searched it. The 77-year-old singer, one of the most popular early British rockers prior to The Beatles, was never charged. The Independent later reported that the investigation stemmed from false accusations made by a man who wanted to blackmail the singer.

Richard shot to fame in Britain in the late 1950s. His single “Move It,” released in 1958 with his band the Drifters (later known as the Shadows), was one of the first British rock ’n’ roll songs. He endured to become one of Britain’s most successful solo acts. In 1964, he became an active Christian. He recorded some faith-based music and appeared at Billy Graham crusades but also kept his ties with the Shadows and the secular music industry. Richard refused to engage in stereotypical rock star behavior like promiscuity and drug use, and he criticized singers who did. He had several romances but never married, saying he could not commit to both his music career and a family. He denied widespread rumors he was gay and complained that the media could not accept his choice to remain single.

The abuse complaint against Richard was first reported to a special sex crimes task force of London’s Metropolitan Police. The BBC said someone inside the task force leaked information about the complaint and the search of Richard’s home to the network. In the lawsuit, Richard claimed he suffered profound damage to his reputation, and a court awarded him $273,000 in damages. Richard’s lawyer said the judgment vindicated his view that the BBC’s reporting was intrusive, but journalists complained the court’s decision would have a chilling effect on reports about sexual abuse.