Republicans urge Trump to torpedo tariffs

WASHINGTON—A group of 107 House Republicans signed a letter Wednesday urging President Donald Trump to reconsider his planned tariffs on steel and aluminum. House Ways and Means Committee chairman Kevin Brady, R-Texas, and Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade chairman Dave Reichert, R-Wash., organized the opposition document requesting Trump target the tariffs at bad actors and not harm all U.S. trading partners. “We are writing to express deep concern about the prospect of broad, global tariffs on aluminum and steel imports,” the letter says. “We urge you to reconsider the idea of broad tariffs to avoid unintended negative consequences to the U.S. economy and its workers.” Under Section 232 of a U.S. trade law, Trump can implement tariffs on imported materials for national security purposes. The president said last week he would impose a 20 percent tariff on all steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum. He claimed U.S. workers need taxes on foreign imports to remain competitive. Trump plans to release details of the plan and sign it at a White House event Thursday afternoon.