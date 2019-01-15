Republicans punish King for racist remarks
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 1/15/19, 11:02 am
The Republican House steering committee has blocked Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, from all committee assignments for two years for lamenting to the media that white supremacy and white nationalism had become offensive terms. In announcing the committee’s decision Monday night, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said King’s remarks were “beneath the dignity of the party of Lincoln and the United States.” King, who was elected to his ninth term in November, served on the Agriculture, Small Business, and Judiciary committees in the last Congress and had chaired the Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice. House Democrats moved to formally punish King. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., introduced a resolution of disapproval late Monday, and two other Democratic representatives are introducing separate censure actions.
King suggested on the House floor on Friday that he has been misunderstood, explaining that the interview with The New York Times was in part a “discussion of other terms that have been used, almost always unjustly labeling otherwise innocent people.”
Randy Feenstra, a Republican state senator in Iowa who plans to run against King in the state’s 2020 GOP primary, said Monday, “Sadly, today, the voters and conservative values of our district have lost their seat at the table because of Congressman King’s caustic behavior.”
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is a World Journalism Institute graduate. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Tue, 01/15/2019 06:39 pm
Good. King is a disgrace to the party.
OldMikePosted: Tue, 01/15/2019 08:54 pm
Anyone remember the furor over some public figure using the word “niggardly?”
Despite its spelling, that word has absolutely nothing to do with race. (Look it up if you don’t believe me). But the politically correct whining class just could not accept that, and continually condemned whoever it was that said the word as an awful terrible horrible evil racist.
Admittedly, Rep. King has foot-in-mouth disease. So I wonder if this latest thing about King is just more clumsy wording being blown out of proportion. But of course, some of the loudest critics will just believe what they want and never let facts get in their way.
It does seem peculiar that I have not been able to find ANYWHERE a video or direct quote of Rep. King’s allegedly offensive remarks. Are they hidden because the left and the media wants us to just take one reporter’s word for what was said, but which may really amount to little? There may be a New York Times article with detail about King’s remarks, but I’m not a subscriber so I can’t read it.