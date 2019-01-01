Republicans disrupt impeachment hearing

GOP lawmakers briefly brought the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry to a halt on Wednesday. About two dozen GOP House members staged a walk-in protest, interrupting the closed-door deposition of a Defense Department official.

What do Republicans want? They said they wanted to draw attention to the secretive nature of the impeachment process. Some of them have demanded the power to issue subpoenas in closed hearings, the public release of the transcripts of depositions, and the ability to call other witnesses they believe are favorable to the president. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., said the 45 Republicans who belong to the House Intelligence, Oversight, and Foreign Affairs committees are welcome to sit in on the depositions.

Dig deeper: Read my report in the Sift about the testimony of U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor for the latest developments in the impeachment investigation.