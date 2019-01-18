Republicans bring Trump budget plan to Senate

WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump’s proposed plan to reopen the partially shutdown federal government heads to the Senate floor this week but likely will not find enough bipartisan support to pass. On Saturday, the president offered to pair funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border with protections for young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children, commonly called “Dreamers,” along with temporary protections for those fleeing some countries affected by natural disasters or violence. The deal still includes $5.7 billion for border security and a wall. Democrats quickly dismissed his proposal as a “non-starter,” arguing it merely restored immigration provisions the president had previously taken away. Senate Republicans included the proposal in the End the Shutdown and Secure the Border Act on Monday. A summary of the bill revealed it also would allocate $12.7 billion for disaster relief funding.

Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate but need some support from across the aisle to earn the 60 votes required for a budget bill to advance. So far, no Democrats have defected from their party’s closed ranks on the issue. Meanwhile, The New York Times reported that House Democrats are willing to approve an additional $1 billion for border security, though that does not include funding for a wall.