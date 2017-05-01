Republican wins Montana election despite assault charge
by Evan Wilt
Posted 5/26/17, 10:46 am
Greg Gianforte defeated Democrat Rob Quist for Montana’s at-large congressional seat Thursday night, just 24 hours after being charged with assault for allegedly attacking a reporter. The Associated Press called the race at 10:30 p.m. local time, reporting Gianforte edged out his opponent with 50 percent of the vote over the Democrat’s 44 percent. In his victory speech, Gianforte apologized. “When you make a mistake, you have to own up to it. That’s the Montana way,” Gianforte said. “Last night, I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back. I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I am sorry.” On Wednesday, Gianforte grabbed reporter Ben Jacobs of The Guardian and threw him to the ground, breaking his glasses, according to a Fox News crew that witnessed the incident. Jacobs reported it to the police, and local authorities cited Gianforte with a misdemeanor assault charge. Gianforte’s victory will take him to Washington, D.C., to fill the seat left vacant by Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, but he will have to return for a county court date before June 7.
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital.
Comments
GracedPosted: Fri, 05/26/2017 11:05 am
Let's review the timeline here:
-Wednesday Night: Gianforte attacks a reporter for, wait for it, ASKING A QUESTION. The attack is so blatant that even Fox News could not spin it as anything other than a body slam and assault.
- Thursday Morning: In a classic "blame the victim" defense, Gianforte denies the claims of the victim and eyewitnesses, calling the reporter the aggressor.
- Thursday: Montana voters go to the polls.
- Thursday night, in his victory speech, Gianforte "apologizes" (presumably to meet Paul Ryan's minimum standards set forth in his statement yesterday) with words that (1) contradict his Thursday morning statement and (2) fail to address that statement or the victim blaming that took place. Here is that apology from his victory speech.
“Last night I made a mistake, and I took an action that I can’t take back, and I’m not proud of what happened. I should not have responded in the way that I did, and for that I’m sorry. I should not have treated that reporter that way, and for that I am sorry Mr. Ben Jacobs."
Republican voters in Montana and Republican leaders in Washington should not accept this as sufficient. To try to move forward without addressing the Thursday morning denial/blaming is to enable bullying. And right now, it seems like Republicans are getting good at either being bullies or enablers.
I'm an independent voter but I can say this: Republicans deserve better. Americans deserve better. Ben Jacobs (the reporter) deserves better.
socialworkerPosted: Fri, 05/26/2017 12:48 pm
In listening to the audio (which is all we have) it almost sounds like the reporter pinched him or did something very concrete that escalated Gianfort to rage. I wondered what that was. He went from quietly saying "ask so and so that questions" to yelling like a madman. Did the guy just get in his way? Wouldn't let him walk? That would definately be irritating, especially if its a strategy that other reporters used....but clearly Gianfort needs a massage and some warm tea with milk.
GracedPosted: Fri, 05/26/2017 01:32 pm
There were Fox reporters in the room only 2 feet away and saw the whole thing and said the reporter was not the aggressor.
AnonymousPosted: Fri, 05/26/2017 01:26 pm
I'm one of those Montanans who voted for Gianforte.
The bullying started with the reporter and ended with him calling the police.
As a native of this great state, all I can say is "man up".
If you can dish it out - then take what's coming.
Yes, Gianforte could have handled it better, but as a person with a short fuse I totally understand his frustration with
these "in your face" reporters.
We've added a great man to our political arena.
GracedPosted: Fri, 05/26/2017 01:33 pm
No reporter should expect that what's coming is a beat-down for asking questions. Being ignored, shut out of the room, blacklisted from future events - sure, that is the freedom of association that the politician has. But beating someone up? Never.