Republican senators to challenge Biden’s victory
by Onize Ohikere
Posted 1/04/21, 03:44 am
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and 10 other senators and senators-elect in a joint Saturday statement said they would reject Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory when Congress convenes on Wednesday to certify the vote. The lawmakers called for a 10-day delay to allow an electoral commission to audit the results. Separately, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he would join House Republicans to reject the state tallies. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., have urged party members to refrain from challenging the vote.
Any additional efforts to overturn the election? In a recorded Saturday phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, President Donald Trump insisted he won the state and called the ballots corrupt. Raffensperger reiterated Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win. “We don’t agree that you have won,” he told Trump. Biden is scheduled to assume office on Jan. 20.
Dig deeper: Read Harvest Prude’s report in The Stew on the top political stories in 2020.
Onize Ohikere
Onize is WORLD's Africa reporter. She is a World Journalism Institute graduate and earned a journalism degree from Minnesota State University-Moorhead. Onize resides in Abuja, Nigeria. Follow her on Twitter @onize_ohiks.
Comments
Tom HanrahanPosted: Mon, 01/04/2021 08:51 am
Titus 3:10 When we see criminals commit crime after crime without being punished, it makes us want to start a life of crime.
--
Our President has pushed the line on election ethics ever further, while receiving no substantial rebuke. The result is this bizarre and threatening call to Geoorgia, which may actually be criminal.
TIM MILLERPosted: Mon, 01/04/2021 11:20 am
Given that only 2 representatives voted to not certify the representatives elected from the suspect states, I think it's clear this is a political ploy and not a serious effort to ensure the integrity of the system. At least we now know who some of the charlatans are. This will make picking a candidate to support in the 2024 GOP primary a lot easier for me. (Ted Cruz, for example, is out.)
CaptTeePosted: Mon, 01/04/2021 11:48 am
The words "overturn the election?" imply that the activities in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan after Election Night did not already overturn the elction!
TIM MILLERPosted: Mon, 01/04/2021 12:04 pm
Yes, that's correct. The election has been certified in those three states, after multiple judicial challenges including many that were rejected on the merits. The electoral college has voted.
The president and his lawyers are advocating for the election to be overturned, and awarded to the second-place finisher.
HANNAH.Posted: Mon, 01/04/2021 12:50 pm
Sen. Ted Cruz explains the details of the "third option" he advocates. View the video at the bottom of this article:
Sen. Cruz: Members of Congress Have a 'Third Option' When It Comes to Certifying the Election (townhall.com)
TIM MILLERPosted: Mon, 01/04/2021 02:14 pm
Senator Cruz is trying to have it both ways, but he's relying on the intentional falsehoods of Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and Donald Trump to do it.
"Have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them."
Senator Cruz should be stripped of his committee leadership roles for his disregard for the Constitution and the integrity of our democratic republic.
NEWS2MEPosted: Mon, 01/04/2021 05:58 pm
Thank you Hannah