Republican senators to challenge Biden’s victory

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and 10 other senators and senators-elect in a joint Saturday statement said they would reject Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory when Congress convenes on Wednesday to certify the vote. The lawmakers called for a 10-day delay to allow an electoral commission to audit the results. Separately, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said he would join House Republicans to reject the state tallies. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans, including Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., have urged party members to refrain from challenging the vote.

Any additional efforts to overturn the election? In a recorded Saturday phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, President Donald Trump insisted he won the state and called the ballots corrupt. Raffensperger reiterated Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win. “We don’t agree that you have won,” he told Trump. Biden is scheduled to assume office on Jan. 20.

