Reports: Kim Jong Un gravely ill

Rumors about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s health resurfaced on Saturday. The Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai, citing an anonymous member of Kim’s medical team, said the dictator collapsed on a visit to the country this month. He needed a stent operation, but a delay in the surgery left him in a vegetative state, the magazine reported. Earlier this week, reports circulated that Kim underwent a botched surgery, but officials in South Korea said he was fine.

How credible are the rumors? The news agency Reuters reported Friday that China sent a team of international liaisons, including doctors, to North Korea to consult about Kim’s health. His last reported public appearance took place at a government meeting on April 11. Kim has disappeared from the public eye for as long as a month before.

