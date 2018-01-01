Report: Spy agencies suspect North Korea building new missiles

U.S. spy agencies suspect that North Korea is building new missiles capable of reaching the United States, according to anonymous intelligence officials quoted in The Washington Post. The officials said new evidence, including satellite photos taken in recent weeks, suggests that North Korea is working on one or two liquid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missiles at a research facility on the outskirts of Pyongyang. They added that North Korea may intend to dispose of some warheads while secretly retaining many more.

President Donald Trump claimed following disarmament talks last month that the administration’s plan to denuclearize North Korea is “going very well.” Last week, U.S. researchers revealed satellite images showing North Korea dismantling key rocket launch facilities. The Post report “suggests that [denuclearization] is a process,” White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told Fox News on Tuesday. “Things don’t change overnight.” The Post report comes as top generals from North and South Korea concluded talks they described as “meaningful discussion” on easing tensions.