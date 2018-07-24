Report: Russia, China, Iran ramp up hacking, spying efforts

Russia’s efforts at election cybermeddling and espionage have been widely reported, but spy services from China and Iran and their proxy hackers also are ramping up efforts to steal trade secrets and proprietary information from the United States, according to a government report released Thursday. “Foreign economic and industrial espionage against the United States continues to represent a significant threat to America’s prosperity, security and competitive advantage,” the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said.

Next generation technologies such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things introduce new vulnerabilities to U.S. networks for which “the cybersecurity community largely remains unprepared,” said the report. Software supply chains are particularly vulnerable. A Russia-tweaked version of accounting software M.E. Doc paralyzed networks worldwide and cost FedEx and Maersk about $300 million each. Iranian hackers known as “Rocket Kitten” have targeted American defense companies to steal information to boost Tehran’s missile and space programs. Chinese hackers have used a back door in the CCleaner application to attack companies including Google, Microsoft, and Intel, and, according to California cybersecurity firm FireEye, penetrated Cambodia’s election commission system.