Report revises up New York nursing home deaths

Thousands more nursing home residents in New York may have died of COVID-19 than the state officially recorded. The state attorney general released a 76-page report on Thursday saying New York undercounted by more than 50 percent—putting the virus’ nursing home death toll at more than 13,000 rather than the official 8,711.

Any other virus news? A handful of state legislatures are launching efforts to limit governors’ and health officials’ authority to impose COVID-19 restrictions. Lawmakers in Arizona, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are pushing for constitutional amendments that would curtail governors’ emergency powers.

