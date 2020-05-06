Report: Police restraint killed Washington state man

An autopsy found that Manuel Ellis died in March from lack of oxygen while police in Tacoma, Wash., held him on the ground. The medical examiner released the report on May 11, but it did not become widespread public knowledge until The News Tribune in Tacoma discovered the results during routine reporting this week.

What happened? Though the medical examiner ruled the case a homicide, prosecutors have to decide if police applied the restraint appropriately or committed a crime. The Tacoma Police Department initially placed all four officers involved on temporary paid administrative leave. They had since returned to work but went back on leave this week. On Thursday, Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards demanded the police department fire the officers. Police said Ellis hit the patrol car and had a physical altercation with them before they restrained him.

