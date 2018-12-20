Report: Planned Parenthood mistreats pregnant staffers

Planned Parenthood regularly discriminates against pregnant employees, according to a report Thursday in The New York Times. The paper quoted eight former staffers at the abortion giant’s local or regional organizations who claimed their employers often refused to make workplace accommodations and pressured workers to return early from maternity leave. Some claimed they were pushed out or sidelined or were reluctant to announce their pregnancies because it would be seen as “abandoning” their colleagues.

Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen said she was “deeply disappointed” in the article and the organization “does not tolerate discrimination,” but she declined to comment on specific allegations. The organization will be revamping its parental leave policies, she added.

Former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson, now president of the pro-life group And Then There Were None, told Life Site News that she was “offered multiple times to have my pregnancy ‘taken care of’ for fear that a baby would interrupt my upward trajectory and work performance.” She also called the suggestion that its affiliates cannot afford to pay for maternity leave a “massive deception.”