Report: Obama tried to get extra perks for Iran
by Lynde Langdon
Posted 6/06/18, 11:11 am
The Obama administration tried to work around U.S. sanctions on Iran to enhance financial benefits to the country after the 2015 nuclear deal, a Senate investigative committee said Wednesday. The White House said numerous times following the deal that it did not intend to allow Iran access to the U.S. financial system, but the report by the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations said otherwise. In February 2016, the Treasury Department issued a license to allow Iran to convert Omani currency to U.S. dollars and then euros. Issuing the license wasn’t illegal, but it went beyond what the nuclear agreement required of the United States. Iran never did make the transaction because no U.S. bank wanted to take the risk of doing it. “The Obama administration misled the American people and Congress because they were desperate to get a deal with Iran,” said Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, the subcommittee’s chairman.
OldMikePosted: Wed, 06/06/2018 04:12 pm
President Obama was so desperate for an agreement he was willing to accept one that allowed the Iranians to inspect themselves and certify themselves in compliance. Now we find out Obama even tried to sweeten that with, in essence, a bribe.
There are no words...
JerryMPosted: Wed, 06/06/2018 06:53 pm
With other Obama administration actions, will there be accountability?