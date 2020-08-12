Report: Microwave energy caused mysterious illness among U.S. diplomats

The National Academy of Sciences in a study published Saturday concluded that the “directed, pulsed radio frequency energy” is the most plausible explanation for the symptoms presented by the diplomats in Cuba and China. U.S. officials had suspected a sonic attack when about two dozen diplomats in Havana reported dizziness, headaches, and cognitive issues, beginning in 2016. Canadian diplomats at the United States consulate in Guangzhou, China, also reported similar symptoms in 2017.

Who staged the attack? The 19-member committee did not identify who released the energy but noted that the former Soviet Union researched such injuries. Cuba had repeatedly denied any involvement in the incidents. The State Department, which commissioned the study, in a statement said each possible cause remains speculative as the investigation continues.

