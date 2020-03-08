Report: Iran covered up coronavirus spread

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Iran is nearly three times what its government claims, the BBC reported on Monday. The investigation found the Iranian Health Ministry released information to the public that dramatically understated internal data. Leaked documents revealed 42,000 deaths by July 20 compared to the official death toll of 14,405 from the disease. The total number of infections in the report surpassed 451,000, nearly double the government’s tally of 278,827.

What’s happening in other countries? A Norwegian cruise line issued an apology on Monday after at least five passengers and 36 crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. Health authorities worry COVID-19 could have spread to ports along the western Norwegian coast where the ship stopped. A Tahitian cruise ship announced on Sunday it had confined 304 passengers and crew members on board after one passenger tested positive.

