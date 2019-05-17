Report: Doctor abused 177 college students

A deceased Ohio State University sports doctor sexually abused at least 177 male students over two decades while university officials did nothing to stop him, according to an investigative report released by the school on Friday. Richard Strauss, who killed himself in 2005, abused students between 1979 and 1997, nearly his entire time at Ohio State, according to the report. The alleged abuse involved students from at least 16 sports and also occurred during his work at the student health center and his off-campus clinic.

The law firm the school hired to conduct the investigation interviewed hundreds of former students and university employees. The report concludes that university personnel at the time knew about the complaints and concerns about Strauss as early as 1979 but did not investigate or take meaningful action for years. The school eventually removed Strauss as a team doctor and student health center physician but allowed him to retire and gave him emeritus status. Ohio State said it will revoke the honor.

The report bolsters lawsuits against Ohio State that are headed to mediation. The victims are seeking unspecified damages.