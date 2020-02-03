Report: Companies using forced Uighur labor

Some of China’s detained Uighurs likely are making Nike sneakers and Apple iPhones, according to a new report. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute claims the Chinese government transferred at least 80,000 members of the ethnic minority group to factories in the supply chains of 83 well-known global brands, including Apple, BMW, Nike, Google, Huawei, Samsung, Sony, and Volkswagen.

How can China do that? In December, the government claimed all of its detained Uighurs had graduated from its so-called reeducation camps. The latest report reveals the government has begun a new phase of forced labor for the mostly Muslim group. The Australian institute called on the companies to use their business leverage to address improper labor practices. China is holding about 1 million Uighurs in detention camps.

