Report: Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 Afghan civilians

The military report released Thursday confirmed killings, abuse of power, and coverups within the elite Special Air Services stationed in Afghanistan. The findings follow a four-year-investigation and recommend 19 soldiers face criminal investigation. Australian Defense Force Chief Gen. Angus Campbell said he accepted all the recommendations.

What are the details of the report? Campbell said new patrol members in some instances shot prisoners to mark their first kill in what they called “blooding.” The soldiers planted weapons or radios on the murdered prisoners and reported them as enemies killed in action. Patrol commanders, usually sergeants or corporals, were involved or helped to cover up the crimes. The majority of the abuse happened in 2012 and 2013 and not during the heat of battle, Campbell said.

