Rep. Trent Franks resigns amid harassment claims
by Evan Wilt
Posted 12/07/17, 07:06 pm
WASHINGTON—Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., announced Thursday evening he is resigning from Congress after the House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment. In a long written statement, Franks, who said he will step down on Jan. 31, said the accusations involve conversations he had with members of his staff about surrogacy, a process he and his wife used to conceive their children. “Given the nature of numerous allegations and reports across America in recent weeks, I want to first make one thing completely clear,” he wrote. “I have absolutely never physically intimidated, coerced, or had, or attempted to have, any sexual contact with any member of my congressional staff. However, I do want to take full and personal responsibility for the ways I have broached a topic that, unbeknownst to me until very recently, made certain individuals uncomfortable.” Rumors of “inappropriate behavior” circulated weeks before the announcement, according to Roll Call. The eight-term congressman, who first won election in 2002, served on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Armed Services Committee. He was also a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, a group that regularly presses GOP leaders to the right on fiscal and social issues. Several of his colleagues wrapped their arms around him to pray for him on the House floor Thursday afternoon as reports of his imminent announcement surfaced. Franks has been one of the strongest pro-life voices on Capitol Hill over the past decade and annually sponsors legislation to ban late-term abortions. He also helped pressure GOP leaders to reinstate the adoption credit in the tax bill last month when a first draft stripped it out. He serves a conservative district northwest of Phoenix, and in the 2016 presidential election, voters in that district favored Donald Trump by 26 percentage points. Franks won reelection last year by a 37-point margin.
Evan Wilt
Evan is a reporter for WORLD Digital based in Washington, D.C.
Comments
Janet BPosted: Thu, 12/07/2017 08:43 pm
This is getting ridiculous. If they were so uncomfortable with the conversation (a conversation?!), why didn't they say so before this witch hunt began?
Cyborg3Posted: Thu, 12/07/2017 11:25 pm
I have personally met Trent Franks and years ago received an award from him. He is a good man with very high integrity. He has been a bright light in defending life! Although, I don't agree with having surrogate children, I understand how a couple in their situation may attempt to have a child this way. I predict that more Christian statesmen, and other good conservative leaders will find themselves accused of sexual impropriety and forced out by country club Republicans and the leftist machine controlled by Obama and other ungodly Democrat leaders. The goal is to remove the Christian voice from the political arena. Sadly, many Christians and Christian magazines will join in calling for their removal, effectively removing the Christian voice from politics.