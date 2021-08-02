Rep. Ron Wright dies

U.S. Rep. Ron Wright died on Sunday at age 67 more than two weeks after contracting COVID-19, his office said. The Texas Republican had undergone lung cancer treatment in the past year. Wright became the representative for the 6th Congressional District in the Dallas-Forth Worth area in 2018.

Did he die of the virus? His spokesman, Matt Langston, said he did not know the cause of death. Wright and his wife Susan were admitted to a Dallas hospital in the previous two weeks with COVID-19. Wright likely contracted the illness in Washington after he returned in early January, Langston said. He added that Susan Wright was discharged before her husband died.

