Rep. Justin Amash leaves the Republican Party
by Harvest Prude
Posted 7/05/19, 12:07 pm
WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan announced Thursday he was “declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” saying July Fourth seemed like the ideal day to reveal his decision. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Amash wrote that “the two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.” He added that “preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we’ll no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense. … I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric.”
Amash made headlines in May by becoming the only Republican to call for impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, saying he agreed with Democrats that the president obstructed justice during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Amash also stepped down last month from the House Freedom Caucus, the most conservative faction in the House of Representatives. He has not yet announced his next move, though there is some media speculation that Amash may be building up to a bid for president on the Libertarian Party ticket.
Trump reacted on Twitter by calling Amash the “most disloyal” lawmaker in Congress.
Read more from The Sift Sign up for The Sift email
Harvest Prude
Harvest is a graduate of the World Journalism Institute and a reporter for WORLD.
Comments
John KloostermanPosted: Fri, 07/05/2019 01:24 pm
This will probably cost him his seat, but he's right. Partisanship leads to extremism on both sides, as one side goes far left to react to far right policies and vice versa. It's causing an escalation of harebrained policies that get reversed every 4-8 years, and forcing Christians to support a party that's barely done anything to attack abortion on the federal levels.
America wasn't founded on a two party system. We ought to be more than just anti-Democrat or anti-Republican.
GMRPosted: Fri, 07/05/2019 03:50 pm
How much praying do we Christians do for our government officials? From the looks of things, Not much. Let's pray everytime we are tempted to whine.
news2mePosted: Fri, 07/05/2019 03:56 pm
The Tea Party tried but was taken out by Obama's IRS. And nobody is ratting him out.
Does anyone else wonder what Obama did with all the money he got from the fines he charge companies, states, and people?