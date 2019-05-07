Rep. Justin Amash leaves the Republican Party

WASHINGTON—U.S. Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan announced Thursday he was “declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” saying July Fourth seemed like the ideal day to reveal his decision. In an op-ed for The Washington Post, Amash wrote that “the two-party system has evolved into an existential threat to American principles and institutions.” He added that “preserving liberty means telling the Republican Party and the Democratic Party that we’ll no longer let them play their partisan game at our expense. … I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric.”

Amash made headlines in May by becoming the only Republican to call for impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump, saying he agreed with Democrats that the president obstructed justice during special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. Amash also stepped down last month from the House Freedom Caucus, the most conservative faction in the House of Representatives. He has not yet announced his next move, though there is some media speculation that Amash may be building up to a bid for president on the Libertarian Party ticket.

Trump reacted on Twitter by calling Amash the “most disloyal” lawmaker in Congress.