Rep. Jim Jordan denies knowledge of abuse claims against doctor

Five former Ohio State University wrestlers this week accused U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, of failing as a coach to respond to accusations of sexual abuse against a former team doctor. Multiple male athletes say that Richard Strauss groped them, watched them take locker room showers, or otherwise behaved inappropriately during medical exams in the 1970s, ’80s, and ’90s. Although the athletes say Strauss’ behavior was an open secret and they on at least some occasions complained to staff, Jordan, who was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State from 1987 to 1995, says he had no knowledge of any such accusations during his tenure at the school.

Jordan said this week that if he’d known of abuse, “I would have done something about it,” reported The Wall Street Journal. Jordan is a co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus and a potential candidate for House speaker. On Thursday, President Donald Trump told reporters, “I believe Jim Jordan 100 percent. He’s an outstanding man.” Strauss committed suicide in 2005, but authorities have only begun an investigation of the the accusations of abuse.