Rep. Elijah Cummings lies in state
by Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Posted 10/24/19, 09:02 am
The House scheduled no votes for Thursday in honor of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md. The Democratic leader, who died last week, will lie in state in Statuary Hall at the U.S. Capitol.
What memorials are planned? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other congressional leaders will pay tribute to the former chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on Thursday, and the public can attend later in the day. A wake and funeral are planned for Friday in Baltimore. Hundreds of people came to a public viewing at Morgan State University in Baltimore on Wednesday.
Rachel Lynn Aldrich
Rachel is an assistant editor for WORLD Digital. Follow Rachel on Twitter @Rachel_Lynn_A.