Remains of U.S. Navy sailors found aboard damaged destroyer

Adm. Scott Swift, commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, said divers found the remains of U.S. Navy sailors in a compartment of the USS John S. McCain on Tuesday, a day after the destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore. Ten sailors were missing and five were injured following the accident that tore a large hole in the ship’s left rear hull and flooded crew berths and machinery and communication rooms. “The divers were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search today,” Swift said. He added it was “premature to say how many and what the status of recovery of those bodies is.” Swift also said that Malaysian officials had found one body, but it had not yet been identified as one of the missing sailors. “We will continue the search and rescue operations until the probability of discovering sailors is exhausted,” he said.