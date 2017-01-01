Remains of all missing sailors found

U.S. Navy and Marine Corps divers have recovered the remains of all 10 sailors missing from the USS John S. McCain since last week, Navy officials confirmed Monday. The destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore on Aug. 21, leaving a deep gash in the ship’s side. The subsequent flooding filled crew berths and machinery and communications rooms. Navy investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the accident. The McCain’s incident marked the fourth involving a Navy vessel since January. The commander of the Navy's Japan-based 7th Fleet lost his post over questions about his operational capabilities. After so many deadly accidents, commanders ordered the Pacific Fleet to conduct a thorough review of all vessels, looking at navigation, mechanical systems, bridge resource management, and training.