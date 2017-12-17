Religious liberty for all?

Evangelicals believe their religious liberty is more threatened now than anytime in the last 30 years, according to data compiled by Andrew Lewis, a University of Cincinnati researcher. But a novel experiment by Lewis shows they might be able to muster more support for their religious freedom by insisting it applies to every religion, not just their own.

Lewis presented a religious liberty case study to two national samples of men and women using the Qualtrics online survey platform. One group read a news story about a Muslim truck driver fired for refusing to haul beer because his faith disallowed the promotion of alcohol consumption. The other group used the same scenario but it involved a Hindu truck driver who refused to haul beef because his beliefs forbid it.

Participants were then asked first whether they supported the Muslim or Hindu men’s religious liberty claims and second if they supported a small business owner’s right not to serve gay or lesbian people if doing so violated their religious beliefs. The responses were compared to those of a control group that did not read the news articles.

In results he shared last month, Lewis found that respondents overall did not support the men’s religious liberty claims. Only 28 percent said they agreed with the Muslim and just 24 percent with the Hindu. Among evangelicals and Republicans, those who read the articles and those who didn’t had about the same level of support for the men. But among non-evangelicals and Democrats, those who read the articles and could put faces on the problem had a statistically significant higher level of support for the men whose religious liberty was in jeopardy than those who didn’t read the articles.

“Democrats and nonevangelicals are less opposed to religious exemptions to non-discrimination against LGBT individuals after reading about a Muslim or Hindu faith-based exemption,” Lewis wrote in a paper presenting his research. “Thus, while fundamental rights have become strongly polarized in American politics, they are perhaps not hopelessly so.”

Lewis, who is Southern Baptist, said the politicization of religious freedom concerns him. But he suggested evangelicals could win over some liberals by supporting universal religious freedom.

“If it becomes overly tainted in some circumstances, it will have negative repercussions on how we live together among people who are religious and not religious,” he told me.

Two Southern Baptists I spoke with agreed the results reflected their own observations but contended the survey lacked information that could shed light on why the respondents answered as they did.

“It is notoriously difficult to measure the opinions of evangelicals about anything, since it is so difficult to know who does and who does not count as an evangelical,” said Bart Barber, pastor of First Baptist Church of Farmersville, Texas.

Lewis allowed respondents to self-identify as evangelical or not. That can be problematic, said Thomas Kidd, professor of history at Baylor University. But, even without clearly defining “evangelical,” the study rings true, he said.

“If you look at actual, practicing evangelicals there would be this kind of a split opinion” about the application of religious liberty to Christians compared to other religions, Kidd said. “That’s been true for all of American history.”