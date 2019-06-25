Religion test

School district turnaround
A New York school district that blocked a student’s attempt to start a Christian club for months delivered a welcome Christmas gift last week: Freshman Daniela Barca can start the OMG! Christian Club at Poughkeepsie’s Roy C. Ketcham High School after all. First Liberty, which sent a demand letter to the school citing a federal law requiring equal treatment of all noncurricular clubs, said final approval for Barca’s club should take place at a school board meeting in January. —S.W.
Reprimand appealed
A Waco, Texas, justice of the peace filed a lawsuit after the state Commission on Judicial Conduct reprimanded her for declining to officiate same-sex weddings. Judge Dianne Hensley seeks a court declaration that her policy of recusing herself from same-sex ceremonies and referring the couples to willing officiants complies with state law. “For providing a solution to meet a need in my community while remaining faithful to my religious beliefs, I received a ‘Public Warning,’” said Hensley. “No one should be punished for that.” —S.W.