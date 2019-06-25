Religion test

Among its last actions for the year, the Supreme Court, agreed last week to hear twin cases on whether church schools or the government decide who teaches religion classes.

Both cases began when teachers sued California Catholic schools that let them go. In 2015, fifth grade teacher Kristen Biel filed suit against St. James Catholic School in Torrance, where she led a religion class as well as prayed with students and taught them Catholic doctrine. Biel claimed the school discriminated against her because of a medical condition she had, but the school said it fired her for cause. Similarly, eighth grade teacher Agnes Morrissey-Berru sued Our Lady of Guadalupe School in Hermosa Beach for age discrimination. The school claims it declined to renew her contract because of poor job performance.

Federal district court judges sided with the schools. They rejected both cases, citing the Supreme Court’s unanimous 2012 decision in Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church & School v. E.E.O.C. In that case, the court upheld the “ministerial exception,” which says religious groups, including schools, cannot be sued for employment discrimination by someone in a ministerial role. U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that the exception “ensures that the authority to select and control who will minister to the faithful—a matter ‘strictly ecclesiastical’—is the church’s alone.”

Yet despite Hosanna-Tabor, a divided 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned both Catholic school decisions, saying the teachers’ responsibilities were not religious enough to invoke First Amendment protection. In a dissenting opinion joined by eight other judges in Biel’s case, 9th Circuit Judge Ryan Nelson wrote that “the decision poses grave consequences for religious minorities” in its extremely narrow interpretation of the First Amendment’s ministerial exception.

“Do we really want judges, juries, or bureaucrats deciding who ought to teach Catholicism at a parish school, or Judaism at a Jewish day school?” said Eric Rassbach, vice president and senior counsel at Becket, the religious liberty law firm representing the schools. “Religion teachers play a vital role in the ecosystem of faith. We are confident that the Supreme Court will recognize that under our Constitution, government officials cannot control who teaches kids what to believe.”