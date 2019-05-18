Religion and romance

Very religious couples enjoy higher-quality relationships and more sexual satisfaction than less religious or secular couples, according to a new study by the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institution. The report looked at four key outcomes—relationship quality, fertility, domestic violence, and infidelity—among couples in religious, mixed, and secular marriages in 11 countries around the world. It asked, “Is faith a global force for good or ill in the family?”

Overall, religion is good for couples, the study concluded. Those who attend religious services together are more likely to say their relationships are marked by satisfaction, commitment, attachment, and stability. Nearly 50 percent of women in couples with a shared faith reported being satisfied with their sexual relationship, compared to just 32 percent of women in secular or mixed-religion couples.

One of the authors, W. Bradford Wilcox, director of the National Marriage Project at the University of Virginia, explained in an interview with Quillette that “for many couples, I think a shared faith translates into greater exposure to norms like fidelity and forgiveness, family-friendly networks that lend counsel and support when the going gets tough, and a nomos—or a religious belief system—that both buffers against the stresses of married life and encourages them to prioritize their marriage by investing their relationship, and life more generally, with tremendous meaning.”

Highly religious wives with traditional gender values were the most likely to report relational satisfaction (73 percent), followed by highly religious wives with progressive gender values (60 percent), and then secular wives with progressive gender values (55 percent). Wives in mixed relationships, regardless of the gender ideology, scored lower.

“It turns out the bluest and reddest wives are most likely to report that they are ‘very happy’ in their marriages,” the report’s authors observed in an opinion article for The New York Times. “In fact, in listening to the happiest secular progressive wives and their religiously conservative counterparts, we noticed something they share in common: devoted family men. Both feminism and faith give family men a clear code: They are supposed to play a big role in their kids’ lives.” The authors note the average amount of time fathers devote to child care jumped from 2.5 hours per week in 1965 to eight hours per week in 2016.

The boost from religion had one notable exception. Religion had no statistically significant effect when it came to abuse. Reports of intimate partner violence (physical, sexual, or emotional abuse) stayed constant at about 20 percent of men and women.

The report pushes back on the idea promulgated by American academics and the cultural elite that liberation from religion is the key to sexual fulfillment, David French wrote for National Review. French said the study explodes “progressive cultural stereotypes of unhappy, sexless religious prudes.” He also noted it comes at a time when research is finding young Americans are having less sex than previous generations. “Sexual liberation has all too often brought neither sex nor liberation,” French wrote. “Are you seeking love in this life? The church doors are always open, and while matchmaking isn’t its purpose, the connection to a holy God carries with it connection to his flawed people, and in those connections you can find profound joy.”