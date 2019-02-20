Release of American mercenaries in Haiti adds to unrest

HAITI: The arrests and release of five former U.S. military officers carrying a cache of weapons in Port-au-Prince has created a political uproar among Haitians already upset with President Javenal Moise, amid rising street unrest. Instead of standing trial, the Americans were removed from the country under U.S. State Department escort. They were taken into custody upon arrival in Miami but will not face criminal charges in the United States.

VATICAN: African women with searing testimonies launched a papal summit on sexual abuse in the Catholic church, with one saying a priest forced her to have three abortions.

SYRIA: The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump will keep 200 troops in Syria, a concession following the outcry over Trump’s earlier announcement he will pull out all 2,000.

About 5,000 people believed to be wives and children of ISIS fighters were in the custody of the Syrian Democratic Forces Thursday night outside Baghouz, according to U.S. aid group Free Burma Rangers. The number indicates a higher ISIS population remains in the area than military commanders have suggested. Satellite imagery indicates 200 families may be trapped in the town, and that U.S.-led airstrikes have added to civilian casualties in the battle. “In the air, we see the international coalition expend vast resources to defeat ISIS, but on the ground it has expended very little to protect children and other civilians caught up in its attacks,” said Nadim Houry of Human Rights Watch.

The United States will refuse reentry to the American-born daughter of a Yemeni diplomat who left to join ISIS in Syria in 2014.

VENEZUELA: Dictator Nicolás Maduro announced he plans to close the country’s borders with Brazil and Colombia to stop humanitarian aid from entering. Foreign governments that oppose Maduro have been sending supplies, and on Saturday many plan to try forcing it through the border crossings. This will test the loyalty of Maduro’s military, stationed to guard the entry points.

NIGERIA: Christians and other activists this week marked one year since militants kidnapped Leah Sharibu, the 14-year-old who refused to renounce her Christian faith for her release. Boko Haram militants this week attacked the motorcade of Borno state Gov. Kashim Shettima, killing at least three people and kidnapping perhaps 100 or more others following the convoy as part of election campaigning.

FRANCE: At least 10 incidents of vandalism and attacks on Catholic churches have been reported this month.

IRAQ: Hopeful Hands has employed dozens of women, Christians and Muslims, most from Syria, showing the way to build a thriving micro-business out of refugee strife. The work is led by Nour Adil, whose mother, Insaf Safou, has a story familiar to many. Learn about ordering and supporting the work on the group’s Facebook page.

