Regis Philbin dies at age 88

Iconic TV host Regis Philbin has died. “His family and friends are forever grateful for the time we got to spend with him—for his warmth, his legendary sense of humor, and his singular ability to make every day into something worth talking about,” his family on Saturday. He died the night before of natural causes just one month before his 89th birthday.

What was Philbin known for? He co-hosted a nationally syndicated talk show for 23 years. Watching the banter between Philbin and his co-host, Kathie Lee Gifford, on Live! with Regis and with Kathie Lee became part of many Americans’ morning routines. Kelly Ripa replaced Gifford in 2001, and Philbin retired in 2011. In the meantime, he introduced the United States to the wildly popular prime-time game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and coinedd the popular catchphrase, “Is that your final answer?” Raised by a Roman Catholic family in New York City’s Bronx borough, Philbin said his father named him after a prestigious Catholic boys’ high school. He married twice and had three daughters and a son. His daughters, along with his second wife of 50 years, Joy, survive him. His son, Daniel, died in 2014.