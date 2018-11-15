Refugees fear what Myanmar will do if they go home

The failed return of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar has led to international groups calling for improved conditions in the refugees’ home country.

Bangladesh last week canceled plans to begin repatriating some of the 720,000 Rohingya who fled a military crackdown in neighboring Myanmar, also known as Burma, last year. Thousands of refugees protested the move, while dozens of others fled to avoid being sent back. One refugee, Nabi Hossain, said he left the Unchiprang refugee camp in Bangladesh with his wife and six other family members last week ahead of the repatriation.

“If they allow us to have our rights, our citizenship, we want to go,” Hossain said. “But if we are forced, if our rights are not given, it is better to crush us under the wheels of cars or be thrown in a river.” He and his family returned to the camp when they heard about the protests.

Bangladeshi Refugee Commissioner Abul Kalam said the planned repatriation was canceled because none of the refugees were willing to return. Myanmar and Bangladesh both agreed in an October meeting to return the first group of about 2,000 refugees on Nov. 15.

The migration into Bangladesh began in August 2017 after a Rohingya militant group targeted some Myanmar security posts in Rakhine state. Security forces responded with a crackdown on the Rohingya that the United Nations later called a genocide.

Myanmar said it was prepared to welcome back refugees, but some rights advocates worry little has changed in the country. Robert Mardini, a UN observer with the International Committee of the Red Cross, said because of ongoing violence in Rakhine state and how many villages have been destroyed there, “We still believe that the conditions are not right for voluntary, safe, dignified returns.”

Just last week, Myanmar immigration authorities detained 106 Rohingya as they tried to flee by boat to Malaysia. Human Rights Watch said in a statement the Myanmar government has neither addressed the root causes of the crisis nor made an effort to ensure the refugees’ safe return.

“Bangladesh needs to uphold its international obligations—and maintain its well-earned international reputation for providing refuge to the Rohingya—and not grab at quick and easy solutions that will once again put desperate people at risk,” said Bill Frelick, the group’s refugee crisis director.

Kalam told Reuters the next Rohingya repatriation likely will not take place until 2019 because Bangladesh was preparing for elections in December. In the meantime, he said the Myanmar government needed to propose a clearer path to citizenship for the Rohingya before any of them should return.