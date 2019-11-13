Reese’s gives high schooler early graduation gift

High school senior Tanner Soracco received a sweet surprise last week. He had painted his parking space at Oxford High School in Connecticut with the Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup logo in honor of his favorite candy. The Hershey Company, which makes Reese’s, saw a photo of his tribute and dropped off a pallet of more than 17,000 peanut butter cups in his parking spot. Those should last him at least until graduation, depending on how many he shares with friends.

How did Hershey find him? Soracco’s mother posted the photo of the painted parking space on Facebook, and it went viral, WTIC-TV in Hartford, Conn., reported. A representative from Hershey told the news outlet it contacted his mother through Facebook and coordinated the surprise with her and the high school.