Redrawing alliances

WASHINGTON—The White House unveiled its Middle East peace plan this week, and the proposal is redefining more boundaries than simply those between Palestine and Israel. In a rare display of bipartisanship, pro-Israel politicians from both parties expressed optimism about the plan. And even more surprising, according to experts, Arab countries are showing signs of support for a U.S.-brokered peace plan that protects Israel.

The plan calls for a “realistic two-state solution.” Jerusalem would remain Israel’s capital, and Palestine would get a demilitarized state with its capital in eastern Jerusalem, on the other side of the separation wall. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his political rival Benny Gantz, leader of the Blue and White Party, endorsed the plan and want to move toward implementing aspects of it. They will face each other in an election on March 2.

Joel Rosenberg, author and co-founder of the Alliance for the Peace of Jerusalem, said he was withholding endorsement until he had time to read the plan in its entirety, but he praised its creativity and said he thought supporters of President Donald Trump would like it, too.

“Most evangelicals in America … will be enthusiastic because Trump is enthusiastic, and they trust Trump,” Rosenberg said. “American Christians will be looking for signals, not for details.”

The plan calls for a four-year freeze on new Israeli settlements but allows Israeli control over settlements in the West Bank. Palestine could move forward with a state only if it recognizes Israel as a Jewish nation, disarms terrorist elements, and grants Israel full security control of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Republicans in Washington have mostly embraced the proposal. Groups such as the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference and Christians United for Israel have endorsed it. The Anti-Defamation League, which fights anti-Semitism, reacted favorably toward the plan, as did House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.

But in Palestine, the idea was dead on arrival. Palestinian officials have boycotted negotiations with Israel since Trump moved the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. “We say a thousand times over: no, no, no,” Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas said in response to the proposal.

George Friedman, the founder and chairman of Geopolitical Futures, said the reaction to the peace plan reveals new fissures in the relationship between Palestine and its surrounding Islamic neighbors.

“The most important and most stunning thing was that Egypt, Saudi Arabia, most of the Gulf Arab countries endorsed the plan,” he said. “This was a sea change in the Middle East. Palestine used to be the hot-button issue that turned everyone against Israel.”

Of the surrounding Arab countries, only Egypt and Jordan have peace agreements with Israel. Despite that, representatives from Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates attended the plan’s unveiling at the White House on Tuesday in person.

Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia were not represented at the news conference. But the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement it appreciated the Trump administration’s efforts.

Friedman attributed the reshuffling of Middle East relations to the rise of Iran. “This has upset the Sunni countries … and they have been pulling closer to the United States,” he said. “This indicates their concern for Palestinians is a lot less than their fear of Iran.”

Friedman also pointed out that the plan doesn’t go much beyond what previous proposals have attempted in the past.

“What really changes was this pro-American coalition that formed,” he said. “Under Trump, one of the most fundamental shifts in the Middle East is taking place, and it’s certainly to the benefit of Israel.”