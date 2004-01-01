Red Sox and Dodgers face off in World Series

Baseball’s World Series begins Tuesday night with the Boston Red Sox hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at historic Fenway Park. The Dodgers lost to the Houston Astros in last year’s World Series in seven games and fought their way back to the Fall Classic this year despite posting a losing record through the first third of the season. “So proud of our guys for enduring this roller coaster of a season,” Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts told reporters.

The last time the Dodgers won the World Series was in 1988, while the Red Sox have won it three times since 2004, most recently in 2013. It’s been 102 years since these two franchises last met in the World Series.

Chris Sale will be on the mound for Boston in Game 1, with the Dodgers sending Clayton Kershaw to the hill.