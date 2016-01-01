Records detail FBI snooping on Trump aide

Top-secret government documents released over the weekend show the FBI requested permission in October 2016 to wiretap a former aide to then-candidate Donald Trump. Despite major redactions, the records show the FBI believed at the time that Carter Page had “been collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government.” Page told CNN on Sunday he did not know the Russians named in the secret application for the wiretapping warrant, which was approved under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, or FISA. The wiretapping has been the subject of partisan clashes for months. Republicans accuse the FBI of abusing its power and launching the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on false pretenses. Democrats rejected those claims and say Republicans are spreading misinformation to undermine the investigation.