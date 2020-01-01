Record-breaking snow blankets Northeast

This week’s storm in the northeastern United States set a new two-day snowfall record, with more than 3 feet in Broome County, N.Y. The Williamsport Regional Airport in Pennsylvania received 24.7 inches of snow, breaking a January 1964 record.

How are states handling it? In New York City, the snow forced the closure of outdoor dining spaces just days after the state banned indoor dining due to COVID-19. Multiple places such as New Hampshire, Connecticut, and eastern New York were dealing with hazardous road conditions and crashes. More heavy snowfall was expected through Thursday afternoon.

