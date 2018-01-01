Rebelling against God’s design

The deconstruction of gender, and thus God’s good design for humans, dominated marriage and family news again this year. Experts grappled with technology and its effect on children and families, and how later-in-life marriage and fewer children are changing culture. Here are the top five family and sexuality stories for 2018.

Gender ideology went mainstream this year, leaving its mark on education, policy, entertainment, and medicine. States passed laws allowing third-gender designations and made it easier for people to change their legal sex without a doctor’s note. The American Academy of Pediatrics released guidance recommending parents, teachers, and doctors affirm and embrace gender dysphoria in children. Culture celebrated transgender celebrities, including a Miss Universe contestant. Transgender athletes, most often men who identify as women, bested their competitors and advocated for the abolition of testosterone regulations. Schools opened their restrooms and locker rooms to children and teens of any sex. And public libraries across the country hosted drag queen story times for preschoolers.

But perhaps more startling than the embrace of transgender ideology this year was the harsh silencing of any opposition, from an American mother who claimed her daughter was abused by a boy in the girls restroom at school to a British mother who was investigated for a tweet critical of sex change surgery on minors. Twitter banned “misgendering” in November, an ominous move that raises a question for 2019: Can someone hold a belief in binary, God-designed biological sexes and have a voice in the public square?