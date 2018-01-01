Rebelling against God’s design

Catholic abuse
Amid clergy abuse scandals around the world in 2018, a Pennsylvania grand jury in August released a report detailing the horrific abuse of more than 1,000 child victims by more than 300 “predator priests” going back to the 1940s. The report rocked the nation, in part because it represented such a large quantity of abuse in such a small population (the jury investigated church records in just six of eight Pennsylvania dioceses) and because of a systematic cover-up by church leaders who continually reassigned abusers to new parishes. Though leaders claimed this year that Catholic higher-ups knew nothing of the widespread abuse, the resignation of Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, D.C., and claims that Pope Francis knew about his misconduct, tell their own tale. Since the grand jury released its report, efforts by U.S. bishops to make large-scale reforms have failed, in part because of stalling by Francis. The pope called a global summit on sexual abuse for February, and Catholics are hoping for answers. —K.C.
Comments
OldMikePosted: Fri, 12/28/2018 05:23 pm
SOOOOO progressive!
I believe the Lord is returning within a few years, and He is the only one that can put an end to this madness.
Between sexual “progressiveness,” legalization of drugs, and ever-growing screen use with its associated and as-yet-unknown negative consequences, we will have progressed ourselves into oblivion, if the Lord doesn’t return soon.
If you didn’t notice, I said nothing about Trump or immigration or violence as being major contributors to our decline. We will not be able to blame it on others, whether political figures or foreigners or criminals. We will have done it to ourselves, like sheep willingly walking to the slaughter pen.